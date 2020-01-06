ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau as part of President Donald Trump’s order to collect data on who is a citizen following the Supreme Court’s rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form.
Trump’s order is being challenged in federal court, but meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security two weeks ago announced the agreement in a report. It said the agency would share administrative records to help the Census Bureau determine the number of citizens and non-citizens in the U.S., as well as the number of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
Information to be shared includes personally identifiable data, the Homeland Security document says. Federal law prohibits the Census Bureau from releasing personally identifiable data.
The Census Bureau has promised the data will be kept for no more than two years, and will then be destroyed, according to the agreement. The data will be used to help the Census Bureau create a model estimating the likelihood that each person in the U.S. is a citizen, non-citizen or an immigrant in the country without legal permission.
Among the information Homeland Security will provide is a person’s alien identification number, country of birth and date of naturalization or naturalization application. The department is awaiting word on whether it will be allowed to release information on asylum and refugee applicants, which typically is prohibited from being disclosed.
U.S. to collect DNA from border detainees
HOUSTON — The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand nationwide.
The information would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. A memo outlining the program published Monday by the Department of Homeland Security said U.S. citizens and permanent residents holding a “green card” who are detained could be subject to DNA testing, as well as asylum seekers and people entering the country without authorization. Refusing to submit DNA could lead to a misdemeanor criminal charge, the document said.
President Donald Trump’s administration announced last year it would seek to expand its use of biometrics to stop migrant adults from bringing children and falsely posing as parents.
Starting Monday, CBP will collect swabs from people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol at the Canadian border in or near Detroit, as well as people detained at the official port of entry at Eagle Pass, Texas, across from Piedras Negras, Mexico. CBP said its pilot program will last 90 days. In Detroit, people as young as 14 will be subject to DNA collection.
Bedbugs released on purpose in Pa. Walmart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Someone appears to have deliberately tried to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police are searching for whoever was behind it.
Troopers have made no arrests and do not have any suspects.
A manager from the Walmart store in Edinboro, in northwestern Pennsylvania, contacted police Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them. Some elements of the story, including whether the bugs were alive, are in dispute.
Troopers were testing for fingerprints on the bottle while store officials were reviewing surveillance video, police said. Walmart said it was taking the matter seriously.
Kenyan police arrested 3 on same day as attack
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police say they arrested three “terrorist suspects” who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp on the same day al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel.
An internal police report seen by The Associated Press says the three men were arrested Sunday after trying to enter the British Army Training Unit in Laikipia county. The British army said in a statement that Kenyan police were investigating “suspicious activity” and that “we do not believe there was a direct threat to UK personnel or assets.”
Meanwhile new details emerged in the al-Shabab attack, the al-Qaida-linked group’s first assault against U.S. forces inside Kenya.
The attack at Manda Bay Airfield killed 23-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., the NBC affiliate in Chicago reported, citing a family statement. Two other Americans, contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were killed but their names have not been released.
Mining company strikes deal over Nevada plant
RENO, Nev. — An Australian mining company has agreed to a moratorium on new activities at a planned lithium mine in Nevada in exchange for conservationists dropping a lawsuit to protect a rare desert wildflower they say doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed notice in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Friday that it was voluntarily withdrawing its lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking a ban on all drilling and road building at the site on federal land as a result of the newly reached agreement with Ioneer USA Corp.
As part of the new agreement, the company said it wouldn’t seek such approval without notifying the conservation group. It also agreed to use only hand-held equipment for reclamation activities within 30 feet of the plant.
The Associated Press
