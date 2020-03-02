NEW YORK — A software engineer on trial in the largest leak of classified information in CIA history was “prepared to do anything” to betray the agency, federal prosecutors said Monday as a defense attorney argued the man had been scapegoated for a breach that exposed secret cyberweapons and spying techniques.
A Manhattan jury heard conflicting portrayals of Joshua Schulte, a former CIA coder accused of sending the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks a large portion of the agency’s computer hacking arsenal — tools the agency had used to conduct espionage operations overseas.
Schulte left a trail of evidence despite learned attempts to erase his digital fingerprints, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche said in closing arguments. Schulte became disgruntled at the CIA, he said, and took meticulous steps to plan — and cover up — the 2016 theft.
Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff called Schulte a patriot who was wrongly accused by an agency under intense pressure to solve the embarrassing leak. The four-week trial raised more questions than it answered and exposed alarming security lapses within the agency, she said.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating today. Schulte, 31, faces counts of illegal gathering of national defense information, unauthorized computer access, theft of government property and making false statements, among other charges.
Man charged in college abuse case denied bail
NEW YORK — An ex-convict accused of forcing young women he met in his daughter’s dormitory into prostitution or forced labor after winning their trust was in bed with a victim when he was arrested, a prosecutor said Monday as the New Jersey man lost a bid to be freed on bail.
The detail of Lawrence Ray’s arrest was revealed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon as she argued against bail in Manhattan federal court.
Ray, 60, of Piscataway, N.J., was arrested last month on charges that alleged he used “physical, sexual and psychological abuse” to extort money from five different students at Sarah Lawrence College, a private liberal arts college outside New York City.
Authorities said he convinced them they were indebted to him, subjecting them to grueling hourslong interrogations that included sexual exploitation and humiliation as he deprived them of food and sleep.
“He essentially broke their spirit,” Sassoon said.
Recording Academy chief fired after probe
LOS ANGELES — The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and said she was sexually harassed by a top lawyer for the organization, which she called a boys’ club that coddled and favored powerful men.
The academy said the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” though no specifics were offered.
Dugan had been on administrative leave since mid-January, when she was ousted after a complaint of mistreatment from a longtime Recording Academy employee, which the academy said Monday was one of multiple complaints from people across the organization.
Dugan’s attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin said in a statement that the academy’s decision to fire her and immediately notify media outlets “further demonstrates that it will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest.”
Vatican investigators head to Mexico
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is sending its top two sex crimes investigators to Mexico on a fact-finding and assistance mission as the Catholic hierarchy in the world’s second-largest Catholic country begins to reckon with decades of clergy sex abuse and cover-up.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeo teamed up in 2018 to investigate the Chilean church and its wretched record of protecting pedophile priests — a bombshell expose that resulted in every active Chilean bishop offering to resign.
Their new mission to Mexico, due to take place March 20-27, was announced Monday in Mexico and at the Vatican. Officials stressed it was not an investigation per se but an assistance mission to help the Mexican church combat abuse.
The Associated Press
