BEIJING — China expanded its sweeping efforts on Monday to contain a dangerous new virus, extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 81.
Mongolia closed its vast border with China, and Hong Kong and Malaysia announced they were barring entry to visitors from the Chinese province at the center of the outbreak following a warning by Chinese officials that the coronavirus’ ability to spread was growing. Travel agencies were ordered to cancel group tours nationwide.
China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new coronavirus, most in the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month. More than 40 cases have been confirmed elsewhere in the world with virtually all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently.
As of Monday, there were five Americans diagnosed with the coronavirus in Washington state, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona. U.S. health officials said Monday they had no evidence the virus was spreading in the U.S. and they believe the risk to Americans remains low.
Alabama marina fire leave eight dead
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A massive fire that killed at least eight people and destroyed dozens of boats in an Alabama marina early Monday was spread so rapidly by the wind that “we didn’t have time to do nothing,” said one resident who survived but lost his brother in the cold water.
Tommy Jones, a Jackson County Park Marina resident, said he also watched helplessly as a small boat containing a woman and her children was engulfed in flames.
“There was nothing we could do,” he said.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said all eight people who were known to be missing have been confirmed dead, and “that number could go up, because we don’t know how many were on boats” that sank.
The fire began just after midnight and quickly consumed the wooden dock and at least 35 vessels. An aluminum roof that covered many of the boats melted and collapsed, cutting off escape routes and raining debris as boaters leaped into the river.
Weinstein accuser said she tried to fight back
NEW YORK — As she tried to fight off Harvey Weinstein’s advances, Mimi Haleyi told him “no, no, no” before he held her down on a bed and forcibly performed oral sex on her, she said in emotional testimony Monday at Weinstein’s trial.
Haleyi, one of two women whose accusations led to Weinstein’s trial, took the stand Monday and, at times sobbing, detailed her allegation that Wenstein assaulted her at his apartment in 2006.
“I did reject him, but he insisted. Every time I tried to get off the bed, he would push me back and hold me down,” the former “Project Runway” production assistant testified.
Haleyi, now 42, told jurors she thought, “I’m being raped,” and considered different options. “If I scream rape, will someone hear me?” she wondered.
Weinstein, 67, has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.
The Associated Press
