ASHEBORO — Randolph County celebrated Constitution Day with a visit and discussion with Paul Newby, a senior associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.
Newby’s visit Tuesday at Randolph Community College corresponded with a series of events in the county to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Earlier in September, N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley visited to talk to students and local officials.
The anniversary celebration will conclude with a special honor, which college President Robert Shackleford described during Newby’s visit.
“We’re going to have a really special treat,” Shackleford said. “Because of Justice Newby being from this area ... we have the wonderful privilege of our own Asheboro Courthouse hosting an active session of the N.C. Supreme Court.” It is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Newby’s visit to Asheboro falling in line with Constitution Day was no coincidence.
In addition to being an associate justice, Newby teaches classes on law and appellate practice at Campbell University as an adjunct professor.
“He also loves to travel across the state at every opportunity, speaking with schools and civic groups to discuss the Supreme Court and the role of the judiciary,” Shackleford said.
Given that public schools and colleges like to emphasize Constitution Day each year, Shackleford noted that there could be no better way to celebrate than with a state Supreme Court justice present.
Newby was born in Asheboro but raised in Jamestown.
“Jamestown borrowed him, but he’s ours,” Shackleford joked.
After graduating from Ragsdale High School, Newby earned a master’s in public policy studies at Duke University before receiving his juris doctor degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Since 2004, he has served as an associate justice on the N.C. Supreme Court.
Though Tuesday’s talk to students and the community was mostly a reflection on history, Newby also touched on the present political climate and his hopes for the country’s political future.
He noted how important it is for Americans to recognize and appreciate the uniqueness of our justice system.
“We live in a world today where we see many, many countries that are trying to exercise some kind of self government,” Newby said. “We need to look at that in the context of history and see how America has been and is that shining light on the hill where you get folks from incredibly different backgrounds who are able to come together and self-govern as we the people.”
He expressed his worries and concerns about civility and discourse between Americans.
“You may have different ideas than I have. That doesn’t mean you’re evil and I’m good or I’m evil and you’re good. That just means we have different ideas.”
He added that our political culture seems to have people quickly rushing to judgments about a person simply because they may hold a different opinion.
“In the world that I see, different opinions are good if you can have civil discourse and figure out what it is that makes your idea better or what it is that makes my idea better. It seems to me, if you’re willing to listen, then that’s a good thing.”
Newby told the younger audience members that he hopes they “can lead the way on how best to figure out how to have the type of civil discourse that is constructive and not destructive.”
Newby will be back in town Oct. 1, when the state’s Supreme Court will host a session at the old Randolph County Courthouse.
Because seating is limited, RCC will livestream the session from 9:30 a.m. until noon in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center in the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus.
The Supreme Court will hear two cases with a 30-minute break in between.
