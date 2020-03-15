Pay former chief’s fees and issue an apology
The city of Greensboro continues paying local lawyers — after 11 years — to resist efforts by former Police Chief David Wray to receive reimbursement for legal expenses, as provided by city policy. Following unsubstantiated racial allegations against him, the city, rather than coming to Wray’s defense, ducked for cover, leaving his expenses in limbo.
Following investigations by several government agencies the racial allegations were deemed baseless, and court papers prepared by attorneys hired by the city acknowledged that no racial bias existed in the Greensboro Police Department at the time. Wray was wronged. An exemplary 25-year career of service was wrecked. He was never charged with wrongdoing; his personnel file is spotless. Come on, Greensboro City Council, step up and correct this wrong. It’s far past time to do the right thing by paying Wray’s legal expenses and, more importantly, offering him an official apology. At least two current council members who were serving in 2005 and who know the truth should insist that Wray’s professional reputation be reinstated with an official city apology and payment of his legal expenses, or they should have the integrity to explain why not.
Bill Knight
Greensboro
The writer is a former mayor of Greensboro.
You have the power to give the gift of life
Why should you become an organ donor?
When you’re gone, you won’t need your organs anymore. Why not help the many people who desperately need them? Donation saves lives every day. Wouldn’t your family feel pride and admiration for you if your death gave others life? Donation can create extended families who without donation would never know one another. Imagine listening to your loved one’s heart as it beats inside the chest of someone whose life it saved!
The need is great. Today, more than 112,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant, including me. Donation is easy. Simply tell your family you want to be a donor, register with donatelifenc.org, or update your will and/or health care power of attorney. If you’ve ever considered becoming a living donor, especially a kidney donor, please consult your physician or one of our state’s fine transplant programs.
Full disclosure: I am a dialysis patient on the kidney transplant list at Wake Forest. Because of a small tumor, I have also undergone kidney removal surgery and found it easy. Please think about what you can do to help. There are a lot of us out here waiting.
Thomas Spencer
Greensboro
Developer gets more time. I wonder why.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting will decide whether a developer will get his wish to rezone properties on Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeanette Road to commercial from 90% residential. The Zoning board unanimously rejected their application the month before. The majority of the council approved the developer’s bid for a continuance. Some commented that it was very unusual for the developer to ask for a continuance, but granted it anyway. We, the neighborhood, were told by one council member to compromise with the developer. We’ve reached out to their attorney several times since the council meeting and have essentially been sandbagged.
It isn’t surprising that the council granted the continuance. They are buying time for the developer to let things cool off so they may distance themselves from the fact that the Zoning Board unanimously rejected this application. It boggles the mind that a zoning board that they have appointed may have its decision dismissed out of hand. I’d understand if it were a split decision, but unanimous is unanimous. There is nowhere for the council to hide or for them talk away that fact.
Bill McBee
Greensboro
Kudos to Sheriff Page for assistance to ICE
Regarding the March 12 article, “Rockingham sheriff to assist ICE in warrants”: Unfortunately, your newspaper apparently has a problem appropriately labeling “illegal aliens” as what they truly are: ILLEGAL. Fortunately, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page better understands the English language (and our laws), and will assist our federal authorities in enforcing them. All for better protection of all American citizens — and to deter the anarchy advocated by those who feel we have the right to ignore the law.
And please, don’t attempt to refute this with the fact we all occasionally, knowingly, safely and securely drive 5 mph or so over the posted speed limit. Comparing this harmless minor “discretion” to someone invading our sovereign border, and being educated and supported by taxpaying citizens without their permission is a poor analogy. If you don’t agree with a law, don’t advocate breaking it; work with equal fervor to change it. This is how civil societies operate.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
