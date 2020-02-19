Justice Department is doing just fine, thanks
In your Feb. 18 editorial, “Justice off the rails,” your sub-headline read “Emboldened by a dubious acquittal from a feckless Senate. …”
This statement is absurd based on the fact, that during the House hearings amid scads of heresy and opinion, there was only one material fact witness: Ambassador Sondland. When Sondland was asked point blank what the president told him in regard to Ukraine, Sondland stated the president directly told him that he did not want anything from Ukraine, no quid pro quo.
When pressed as to why Sondland had spread the idea that there was a quid pro quo, Sondland said that this had simply been his presumption. Furthermore, neither of the articles of impeachment delivered by the House to the Senate alleged that the president had committed any crime.
The recent action by Attorney General Barr regarding Roger Stone was nothing more than a recommendation. The presiding judge in the case remains free to set whatever sentence he feels appropriate.
Justice remains firmly on the rails.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Because we can do a thing, should we?
When they voted to acquit the president, Senate Republicans sowed the wind and today we see the Justice Department reaping the leading edge of a Trump whirlwind that will soon be sweeping across the country.
My paternal grandmother had an adage for every situation, and a favorite was: “Certain things are just not done.” She generally referred to simple bad manners, but I think her words also hold in moral situations.
What makes us human is that while we share the same passions as other animals — hunger, sex, fear, anger, etc. — we have a huge brain that includes a frontal cortex that helps us control those “animal” passions. All of us, within our individual sphere of influence and responsibility, can do many things, but the question we need to ask ourselves is should we?
Laws give some guidance, but tradition and convention often are a better guide — in both manners and morals. Our current president, alas, clearly thinks it is now his game, and like the cartoon character Calvin wants to make up his rules as the game progresses.
Surly adolescent behavior will continue and worsen; for sadly, little people age but often don’t grow up.
Jack Kraemer
Greensboro
Reardon’s background deep and impressive
I have a confession. In most elections, I don’t vote for judges because I don’t know enough about the candidates to make an informed decision.
This year is different because I recently met Gavin Reardon, a candidate for District Court judge, and he is extremely impressive.
After a childhood of poverty, Gavin went on to become a Marine after being given a second chance by a District Court judge when he was a teen. As a Marine, he was rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, earned a law degree and received a Bronze Star for service in Iraq. As an attorney, he served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense counsel and is now in private practice.
His education and experiences have resulted in a man who has the compassion, objectivity and knowledge to make fair and unbiased decisions for everyone in Guilford County — not free passes but second chances to hold people accountable and give them an opportunity to prove that one bad choice doesn’t condemn them for life.
Julie Cooper
Greensboro
Foxx sees climate change as a priority
We have less than 10 years to address the climate crisis before it is too late. In the 6th Congressional District race, Rhonda Foxx brings a clear passion and sense of urgency to this issue.
I know Rhonda will work tirelessly to ensure we pass on a livable world for our children and grandchildren. In Congress, Rhonda will support the Green New Deal, which will make a bold investment in clean and renewable energy to transition our economy to 100% clean energy.
This transition will create thousands of jobs around the country with a just transition for workers. She will also work to improve air and water quality across the district. Rhonda knows that no family in the 6th District should have to battle health issues that come from dirty air and water with high amounts of lead. Rhonda will fight to end these environmental injustices and ensure all families can thrive. Her passion and competence on this issue is why I support her candidacy.
Our Congress needs new leaders with diverse perspectives in order to deliver real change. Rhonda Foxx is the candidate our district needs to get results for our families.
I encourage you to support her on March 3.
Shanelle Tate
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.