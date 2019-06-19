Judge: New documents warrant further look at census question

Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court in April as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington. Voting rights activists argue that newly discovered 2015 correspondence between a GOP redistricting expert and a current Census Bureau official bolster arguments that discrimination motivated efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 population survey. The plaintiffs, who successfully challenged the question in a Maryland federal court, said in a filing late last Friday that the email exchange between the late Republican consultant Thomas Hofeller and the Census Bureau official was discovered earlier in the week.