WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York officials that was aimed at preventing the release of his tax returns.
Judge Carl Nichols handed down a 19-page ruling, finding the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., does not have jurisdiction to hear the case.
Trump sued New York’s attorney general, tax commissioner and the House and Ways Means Committee in July, seeking an injunction to block the application of a New York state law known as the TRUST Act that could allow the Democratic-controlled House to obtain the tax returns.
The House committee and its chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., have not requested Trump’s New York state tax returns. But the lawsuit was filed preemptively, citing concerns that the panel could use the TRUST Act to try to procure Trump’s state returns.
Trump has refused to release his tax returns since he was a presidential candidate and is the only modern president who hasn’t made that financial information public.
The TRUST Act, which was signed into law in July 2019, allows state officials to access the tax returns of certain government officials, including the president, if the tax returns are requested by a congressional tax committee and have been requested for a legitimate legislative purpose.
New York officials argued that the court in Washington did not have jurisdiction but agreed to delay acting on any congressional request until there was a ruling on the jurisdictional issue.
