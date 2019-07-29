OXFORD — Hemp farmers can breathe a sigh of relief after a legislative committee voted last week to delay a prospective smokable-hemp ban until December 2020, rather than launching it in late 2019.
The House Judiciary Committee’s approval of the Farm Act of 2019 was marked as a small victory for farmers, though the road ahead is long, said Blake Butler, executive director of the N.C. Industrial Hemp Association.
The act originally looked to expand and clarify legalization of hemp production, but stalled after it received pushback from law enforcement who said it would make current marijuana laws unenforceable.
The N.C. Sheriff’s Association supports a ban on smokable hemp, as the substance is indistinguishable from marijuana beyond chemical make-up.
Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant, cannabis sativa, and look and smell the same. But hemp, smokable and otherwise, has a maximum 0.3 percent level of THC, the psychoactive compound that produces a “high,” compared to the 3 to 15 percent THC level in marijuana, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
The recently-added delay is intended to allow lawmakers and law enforcement to find a way to help officers tell the difference between hemp and marijuana, as a verified field test does not exist at this time.
Plus, the smell of marijuana often leads to searches that reveal larger crimes, N.C. Sheriffs’ Association Vice President Eddie Caldwell said.
The similarity and lack of field-testing technology means the legalization of smokable hemp would eliminate justifications for using the smell of marijuana as probable cause, Caldwell said.
Further, Mike Waters, district attorney of Granville, Vance, Warren and Franklin counties, said legalization of flowering hemp is “de facto” legalization of marijuana.
But the present lawfulness of smokable hemp is still unclear. Current state law is not clear on the matter.
Law enforcement and farmers are split in their opinions. According to Caldwell, it’s the opinion of the Sheriff’s Association that smokable hemp is illegal. Waters said smokable hemp is legal to farm, process and possess only if one has a valid permit. Butler said it’s legal under the state’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, formed in 2016, and that the law doesn’t say it’s illegal.
The Farm Act of 2019 isn’t the only bill that threatens the legality of smokeable hemp.
An amendment to the Controlled Substances Act of 2019, proposed by Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, would group smokable hemp with marijuana, thus making it illegal. This was passed Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee.
If passed, either law would clarify if smokable hemp is legal or not. Under state statute through Senate Bill 313 and House Bill 992 passed to form the pilot program, farmers can sell all parts of the hemp plant, though it’s not explicit about whether selling to smokable hemp market is lawful.
The bills need House approval, Senate concurrence and a signature by Gov. Roy Cooper to become law.
If smokable hemp is banned in two years or made illegal in the near future, it would hurt farmers, Butler said. If the Controlled Substance Act of 2019 is passed to ban flowering hemp, he said the N.C. Industrial Hemp Association would go to court to get an injunction against the state.
“Our farmers have been approved to grow for CBD for three years,” Butler said, referring to another of the substances that comes from the plant, cannabidiol. “We can’t do this to them. It’s unfair for the General Assembly to come in and do something this restrictive that hurts farmers in rural communities.”
North Carolina farmers and advocates addressed legislators last week, telling stories of how smokable hemp has helped them overcome opioid addiction, mitigate chronic pain and manage anxiety, according to Butler.
Not only have beneficiaries of smokable hemp spoken up, farmers have too.
Many tobacco farmers have moved to the more lucrative business of growing industrial hemp as the tobacco sales continue to decline. Entrepreneurs like Chris Barrow, owner of Oxford’s Pure Mountain Hemp, have invested money in hemp ventures they expected to show steady gain on a three-to-five-year business model. If the ban is upheld, they wouldn’t see that profit, he said.
Barrow began growing and selling smokable hemp on a wholesale basis earlier this March when he received his manufacturing license.
“We were very excited with the prospect of the farm bill and all of the possibilities that opened up,” he said. “We made a conscious decision to invest a lot of money in that hoping for a return. We never would have made that decision if there was any question that this would be outlawed either this year or next, or whenever.”
Hemp production is a source of economic growth for rural towns such as Oxford and Henderson, Barrow said. He is also behind the new Tobacco Wood Brewing Co. in downtown Oxford and is a contractor who helped build Isolera Extracts, a hemp processing plant in Oxford.
“I’m very plugged into the Oxford economy and with a lot of the farmers there,” he said. “After developing all those relationships and putting together a plan that made sense to help several different aspects of a community, it just made a lot of sense to me to start Pure Mountain Hemp —.”
One of those Oxford connections, Susan Crews, CEO and president of the Huntsboro Hemp Co., believes industrial hemp “brings hope to people who chose to use it, to farmers who are looking for a good crop, and brings hope to the — state.”
Crews doesn’t smell smokable products, but began selling hemp products such as tinctures, bath bombs and honey in the fall of 2018. Her hemp is locally sourced from farmers in Granville County.
“If we rebuild the state and rebuild the agriculture industry, what’s going to happen?” she said. “Our communities are going to benefit from it.”
She acknowledged the struggle between farmers and law enforcement, but was optimistic about the delay.
“I am grateful for our law enforcement — I mean, we need them,” Crews said. “There have been so many officers — that have been open to education and learning that there’s gotta be a way to figure this out.
“That’s the good news in the ban — being postponed to 2020,” she continued. “We have time to get it figured out.”