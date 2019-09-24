OXFORD — Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins has agreed to a court order suspending him from duty pending a resolution of the obstruction-of-justice charges against him.
Wilkins’ attorney, Thomas Manning, announced the suspension Monday afternoon. He specified that Wilkins had “consented” to being suspended.
Suspension is an interim move that under state law can follow the filing of a petition to remove a sheriff from office.
In a separate announcement, Granville County Attorney Jim Wrenn confirmed he had filed just such a petition Monday.
Removal petitions must be filed by either a district attorney or a county attorney. Though county commissioners have no formal say in the matter, the Granville County Board of Commissioners was unanimous in its support of the petition, according to Commissioner Edgar Smoak, who has been on the board for nearly 10 years.
The board met in a closed session Monday morning before Wrenn released his announcement of the petition.
“It was a decision come to for the good of everybody involved,” Smoak said. “I think everybody agreed that was the best way to handle it.”
Wilkins is accused of two counts of felony obstruction of justice for allegedly giving advice to a third party on how to kill former sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Freeman, whom he believed was planning to expose him in a recording using “racially offensive language,” court documents indicate.
Wrenn’s removal petition said the charges ‘raise questions’ about Wilkins’ “fitness for office,” including about whether he “willfully or habitually neglected or refused to perform the duties of his office.”
Manning said Wilkins “denies the allegations of wrongdoing, and has agreed to the suspension while he prepares for trial.”
A Granville County jury will decide the matter.
“Sheriff Wilkins looks forward to exoneration and the — resumption of his duties,” Manning said.
Before Wrenn’s decision to file a petition, he reviewed an audio recording and its transcript that has circulated among officials. In the recording, made in 2014, Wilkins allegedly counseled another person on how to kill Freeman and remain anonymous in the aftermath, according to court documents.
Wrenn assessed the evidence “under the terms of a protective order entered in the criminal case,” he said in his statement.
“Although Sheriff Wilkins, through his counsel, has denied the allegations contained in the indictments, he agreed to the entry of an order of suspension pending resolution of the charges,” Wrenn said. “There is no statutory mechanism for a sheriff to take a leave of absence other than the entry of an order of suspension by a Superior Court judge.
Wrenn added, “Like any other defendant, Sheriff Wilkins is entitled to a presumption of innocence pending the outcome of the charges against him.”
With Wilkins sidelined, Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd will “perform all the duties of the sheriff” until the county commissioners appoint someone to fill in, Wrenn said.
Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton, a visiting judge from Halifax County, signed the suspension order. It specified that further proceedings on the removal petition are on hold “pending the disposition” of the criminal charges against Wilkins.
