Getting it right
In an Aug. 27 court document, Judge Susan Bray said local attorney Graham Holt may have violated her gag order against talking about body-worn camera footage. Her statement was characterized incorrectly in three articles about the case. These were published on Page A5 in the main news section Tuesday, Page A4 on Sept. 5 and Page A3 on Sept. 12.
***
The News & Record corrects errors in its news columns that come to its attention. It also publishes appropriate clarifications. Please call 336-373-7052 to report items that need correction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.