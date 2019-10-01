Getting it right

In an Aug. 27 court document, Judge Susan Bray said local attorney Graham Holt may have violated her gag order against talking about body-worn camera footage. Her statement was characterized incorrectly in three articles about the case. These were published on Page A5 in the main news section Tuesday, Page A4 on Sept. 5 and Page A3 on Sept. 12.

***

