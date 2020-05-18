chick-fil-a:
Mount Zion Baptist food giveaway at noon today
GREENSBORO — Mount Zion Baptist Church is partnering with Out of The Garden Project and Chick-Fil-A for another food giveaway, according to a news release from the church.
The giveaway is from noon today until all the food is gone. The team will give away 800 meals to anyone in need at the church at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.
All cars are encouraged to enter at main entrance of the church on Alamance Church Road and follow the direction of the officers. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
Information: Marcus Thomas at thomasm@mtzbc.com or 336-373-4211.
Greensboro man wins $141,501 on “James Bond” ticket
RALEIGH — A Greensboro man won a $200,000 prize after buying a $5 ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Eddie Odom, a James Bond fan, told lottery officials he was feeling lucky when he bought the “James Bond 007” ticket. “Your hands are itching, you’re feeling lucky, so you just buy some tickets,” Odom said in the news release. He claimed his prize last week at lottery headquarters.
Odom, an office manager, said he bought the ticket at Om Groceries on Randleman Road. After taxes, Odom took home $141,501. He said he planned to catch up on a couple of bills and look for a house to buy.
Prosecutors want court to uphold father-daughter ruling
RALEIGH — Prosecutors in North Carolina are urging the state’s Supreme Court to uphold the murder convictions of a woman and her father who were convicted of beating her husband to death in Davidson County. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has filed a 96-page brief with the high court.
Molly Corbett, and her father, former FBI agent, Thomas Martens, were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Molly Corbett and her father claim self defense.
Prosecutors criticize an appeals court ruling in February that overturned the convictions. The appeals court had said that the trial judge made errors so prejudicial that they deprived Molly Corbett and Martens of having a fair trial.
One of Martens’ attorneys said his defense team plans to file a written response. Walter Holton, Molly Corbett’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.
