Fatal wreck:
Police ID victim killed in 2-car accident on U.S. 29
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman has died from injuries suffered Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 29 North.
Aline Mitchell, 56, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord southbound in the northbound travel lanes when she collided about 10 p.m. with a 2007 Ford Five Hundred driven by 23-year-old Wyatt Ray Branson, also of Greensboro, police said.
Branson had injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.
Fatal shooting:
Argument leaves one dead at mall restaurant
WINSTON-SALEM — One person was shot and killed Tuesday outside BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall Circle.
The shooting took place outside the restaurant in the parking lot.
Several adult males were in the parking lot and began arguing before one of them was shot with a handgun, said Capt. Steven Tollie with the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police are interviewing multiple people who were involved, and the person who fired the gun is with police, he said.
Police officers searched a burgundy Honda in the parking lot of BJ’s, and a group of detectives entered the restaurant shortly before 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem police have not released any further information, including any potential motive for the shooting.
stepping up:
BCBS of N.C. to sponsor CityStage at Folk Festival
GREENSBORO — CityStage, a focal point of the N.C. Folk Festival, will again be sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
The health insurer has supported the festival since its beginnings in 2015, when it was the National Folk Festival, organizers said Tuesday in a news release.
After the national festival’s three-year run ended here, the North Carolina Folk Festival took its place.
This year’s festival will be Sept. 6-8.
good behavior:
Judges back trooper in chase after gesture
RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court says a state trooper acted appropriately when he chased and stopped a vehicle after its passenger flashed an obscene hand gesture at the law officer.
A divided Court of Appeals panel ruled Tuesday there was no legal error in charging Shawn Patrick Ellis with resisting or delaying the trooper during the Stanly County stop. Ellis initially refused to turn over identification. He argued in court the traffic stop was illegal.
Judge Chris Dillon wrote for the court that while Ellis’s middle-finger wave was protected free speech, the trooper had reason to believe that the crime of disorderly conduct was being committed. Dillon wrote that it’s illegal to make gestures plainly intended to provoke violent retaliation and cause a breach of the peace.
fresh face:
GOP appoints Jake Johnson to fill N.C. House seat
RALEIGH — A 25-year-old Republican is taking over the North Carolina House seat previously held by a lawmaker who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking his estranged wife.
A spokesman for state House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday that Jake Johnson was sworn in after being appointed to serve as the representative for a western North Carolina district that includes Transylvania and Polk counties and part of Henderson County.
The state Republican Party says Johnson became one of the youngest elected officials in state history when at 22 he became a Polk County commissioner.
Johnson replaces Cody Henson, 27, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges last month and resigned.
Henson said he used the wrong methods to try to keep his family together.
Back in court:
Lawsuit over hot skateboard ramp revived on appeal
RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court is reviving a lawsuit by the parents of a toddler burned so badly on a scorching metal skateboard ramp that he needed special hospital treatment.
The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday resurrected legal claims against the town of Swansboro and American Ramp Co. that a lower judge had dismissed.
The lawsuit by Eric and Jean Suarez claims the town was negligent when it specified the municipal skate park should have ramps made of stainless steel though it was exposed to full sunlight, then didn’t warn visitors of potential burn injuries.
The couple’s 18-month-old fell onto a metal ramp in August 2014 and suffered skin damage that required his transfer by helicopter to a pediatric burn department in Chapel Hill.