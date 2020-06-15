change:
Gun permit applications must now start process online
GREENSBORO — The sheriff’s office is temporarily adjusting the gun-permit application processes while the courthouses are closed to the public.
The Greensboro and High Point courthouses are closed until June 22 bacause a number of courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19.
All applicants for pistol purchase permits and concealed-carry permits must initiate the application online until at least June 22.
After completing the online portion, mail applications to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Room, 103LE 201 S.Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
The sheriff’s office is also temporarily suspending fingerprinting for concealed carry permits, job applications and background checks.
The closure does not affect the processing of handgun purchase permits at District One, District Two, District Three or the High Point office.
Visit https://guilfordso.permitium.com/entry to access the applications.
charge:
Man facing first-degree murder count turns himself in
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting early Sunday morning of of 20-year-old Christopher Lopez, Greensboro Police said in a news release.
Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones, 22, turned himself in to the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting took place on the 2100 block of Bulla St.
