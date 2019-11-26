What we do: Resetting newly arriving refugees and assisting them in integrating to the community through employment, case management, youth mentoring and microenterprise programs.
Wish list: Household items, small appliances, dishes, silverware, pots, pans, lamps, small tables, blankets, sheets and pillowcases, towels, washcloths, school supplies, desktop computer, laptop, $15 Walmart gift cards for student incentives.
To donate: Sandra Thompson, 336-574-2677, Ext. 856, sandra@ascafrica.org or http://ascafrica.org/donate/.
