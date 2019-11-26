What we do: Enhance the well-being of older people in North Carolina through creative arts programming, education and training.
Wish list: Matching refrigerator and a gas stove (black or stainless preferred) for the teaching kitchen, a kiln and/or kiln accessories, visual art supplies, pine or bark mulch, aluminum filing cabinets (any size).
To donate: Leave under the carport at Bell Campus, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro or contact Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-253-0856. if you drop off items, include written contact information so the nonprofit may send thank-you notes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.