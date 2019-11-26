owens promo (copy)

Jerry O’Donnell, right, teaches a felting class for Creative Aging Network. O’Donnell, a retired nurse, is a fiber artist and teacher.

What we do: Enhance the well-being of older people in North Carolina through creative arts programming, education and training.

Wish list: Matching refrigerator and a gas stove (black or stainless preferred) for the teaching kitchen, a kiln and/or kiln accessories, visual art supplies, pine or bark mulch, aluminum filing cabinets (any size).

To donate: Leave under the carport at Bell Campus, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro or contact Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-253-0856. if you drop off items, include written contact information so the nonprofit may send thank-you notes.

