El quarterback de las Panteras de Carolina Cam Newton sale del campo tras la derrota 20-14 ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en el duelo de la semana dos del 13 de septiembre del 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

In retrospect, the Carolina Panthers should never have used quarterback Cam Newton in the preseason and, for that matter, in the early season, says Charlotte Observer columnist Brendan Marks. Column, C2

