The daughter of some Glenwood friends was turning 4 in a no-birthday-party-pandemic so they gave her something else special: a rainbow hunt.
After a single request on the neighborhood Facebook page there were rainbows on sidewalks, in windows, on porches — more, in the end, than an excited 4-year-old could count.
It was nice to be reminded that in tough times there are still happy surprises, and that good neighbors make them easier to find.
— Liz Seymour, local activist
