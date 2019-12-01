874565232

Happy middle school students work on projects during after school robotics club. They are building robotic vehicles and drones.

What we do: Restore and revitalize urban communities into thriving environments of hope and a flourishing future.

Wish list: Laptops, robotics kits, basketball equipment, Youth Service Providers After-school Program, website, brochures, flyers, business cards, marketing, teen curriculum, Jeremy Anderson Next Level Student, teen conference with motivational speaker, podcast equipment, various curricula such as Jobs for Life, Creation Health, School Days.

To donate: Cash APP-$AdventCRC, Facebook-@THEACRC or mail check to 5702 Manor Ridge Trail, Greensboro NC, 27407.

