What we do: Nonprofit community music school whose mission is to enable students of all ages, interests, abilities and backgrounds to discover, develop, realize and express their inherent talent.
Wish list: Piano tuning, copy paper, lobby furniture (couch, chairs, lamps, etc.), video projector, Sherwin Williams gift card, mini-refrigerator, new carpet.
To donate: 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.