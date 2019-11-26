What we do: Nonprofit community music school whose mission is to enable students of all ages, interests, abilities and backgrounds to discover, develop, realize and express their inherent talent.

Wish list: Piano tuning, copy paper, lobby furniture (couch, chairs, lamps, etc.), video projector, Sherwin Williams gift card, mini-refrigerator, new carpet.

To donate: 336-379-8748, Ext. 109 or sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments