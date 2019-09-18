Who has the worst team in Miami? It's a close call (copy) (copy)

Miami Dolphins fans shows their displeasure with the team during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 8. The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, and might even be the worst team in Miami. On the other hand, a comparison with the Marlins is one matchup the Dolphins might win.

 Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press/

Who’s got the worst sports franchise in Miami? Let us count the ways. The Dolphins and Marlins are both woeful. But which team is the worst. Story, C4

