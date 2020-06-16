WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has reported an increase of 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to data compiled by county health officials.
Despite the increase, the county holds a 91% recovery rate, according to a Tuesday infographic published by the Rockingham County Department of Public Health.
While 145 cases have been lab-confirmed thus far, 132 have recovered from COVID-19 here, according to information proved by local health officials.
Four individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus and seven active cases are individuals who are asymptomatic.
According to local calculations, 107 white residents have been infected by COVID-19, as have 24 African American residents.
A total of 42 individuals testing positive have reported being Hispanic or Latino.
Test results remain consistent locally with just over 30% of the 479 performed tests coming back positive for the virus.
That percentage is up significantly when compared to the state average of 7%.
The skew in numbers could come as a result of more testing opportunities being made available in urban communities and more stringent requirements for testing in rural communities like Rockingham.
As of Tuesday morning, 45,102 cases have been confirmed compared to 638,479 completed tests across North Carolina’s 100 counties.
Hospitalizations have seen increases across the Tar Heel State, with Tuesday’s numbers showing a growth total of 305 hospitalized patients compared to numbers one month prior.
With 73% of hospitals reporting statistics, hospital bed availability continues to shrink, according to NCDHHS statistics.
Only 476 of the over 3,000 intensive care unit beds are confirmed available in the state as of Tuesday, with 27% of inpatient hospital beds remaining open for new patients.
1,089 beds remain unreported or reported and unstaffed intensive care unit beds.
While beds are becoming limited, 71% of the state’s available ventilators are not in use at this time, according to the data.
State statistics show consisting climbs and drops in daily cases over the last month, while statistics show a peak hike.
On May 15, State officials confirmed 622 new COVID cases, compared to a total of 983 reported cases on June 15.
Drive-Thru testing opened for residents at the Madison-Mayodan Library Tuesday, with nasal swab test being offered free of charge every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The NCDHHS website shows two other active testing sites inside county limits.
