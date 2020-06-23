REIDSVILLE- A head-on collision in the Williamsburg Community Monday night claimed the life of a Reidsville man and left a mother and several children with serious injuries.
Terell O'Neil Bellamy, 27, of Reidsville, was traveling west on N.C. Hwy. 87 near Mizpah Church Road in the Williamsburg Community at around 9:55 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming car driven by Minerva Isabel Zuniga Garcia of Burlington, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, Bellamy died at the hospital Monday night.
Garcia and her three minor passengers sustained minor to serious injuries that were not life threatening, troopers said. The four were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.
The accident blocked traffic in both directions for nearly two hours before troopers cleared the sight just after midnight.
