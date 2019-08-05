Red light flashing on emergency vehicle
Traffic is backed up this morning on westbound Interstate 40 as crews clean up after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer at 2:45 a.m., according to WFGP/Fox 8.

A tractor-trailer, hauling flammable but not hazardous material, ran off the highway, near Lewisville-Clemmons Road, and hit a guard rail.

The rail reportedly ruptured the gas tank, and the tractor-trailer ignited.

An unoccupied car, which was not involved in the wreck, was nearby and ignited as well.

No one was hurt, and no one will face charges.

A hazmat crew responded to clean up the fuel spill.

Crews closed the highway at Exit 184. 

