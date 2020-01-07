One person was hurt Tuesday night when a vehicle rolled over on U.S. 52 South near the South Main Street exit, authorities said.
The person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of the person's injuries hadn't been determined, Winston-Salem police said.
Police didn't identity the person.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 7:13 p.m., the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
Police temporarily closed the highway's southbound lanes at Main Street.
First-responders cleared the road and investigated the circumstances that led to the crash, police said.
