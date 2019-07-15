The new Liberty Street bridge over the Business 40 work zone opened Saturday afternoon, state officials said, giving drivers yet another option for traveling north and south downtown.
Formerly, Liberty Street passed under Business 40. With the "deep cut" renovation of the downtown freeway, Liberty Street now crosses over.
The latest bridge opening leaves only three bridges for motor vehicles remaining for new construction: Bridges at Cherry and Marshall streets, and the new bridge to carry Business 40 over Brookstown Avenue.
Pedestrian bridges will cross the new Business 40 at the Strollway downtown, which is near the new Liberty Street bridge, and at Green Street.
The bridges at Cherry and Marshall streets were the last to come down, since those crossings remained open for travel while the bridges and Main and Church streets were under construction.
When the bridges at Main and Church opened, the Cherry and Marshall bridges were taken down and work continued on the new Liberty Street bridge.