Born in an area and era when Burma-Shave billboard signs passed for higher education, I confess to occasionally driving while distracted — particularly by historical markers along the highways.
Recently, I spent two days in Davie County, which has a plethora of highway markers. The first day of our trip was spent on Interstate 40, the road from Barstow to Wilmington. On the second day, Zollicoffer “Zollie” Neil Anderson, Jr. — a retired High Point businessman, Davie County native and museum owner — did the driving on Highway 64, the road from Murphy to Manteo.
He knew the verbiage, history and pull-off point for every historical marker. For the quintessential Davie County historian, he gets my vote.
Although there is no evidence Daniel Boone ever visited Murphy or Manteo, I learned from a historical marker that Squire Boone, Daniel Boone’s father, was granted large parcels of land in 1753 by Lord Granville. Land which is in Davie County. And in 1759, Daniel Boone purchased 640 of those acres.
For the record, Squire was the elder Boone’s name — not a title.
Another historical marker led us to the very primitive Joppa Cemetery, where Daniel Boone’s parents, Squire and Sarah Boone — and at least one of their 11 children are buried. Interestingly, Daniel and Rebecca Boone also had 11 children.
Daniel Boone and his Quaker family trended west, but not before “living in this region (Davie County) many years,” according to a historical marker along Highway 64.
The western terminus of our Davie County tour ended at Zollie Anderson’s childhood home, which he still owns. It’s the residence of a California couple who seem happy to call North Carolina home.
The home was built in 1870 by Albert Alexander Anderson after he returned from the Civil War. Zollie Anderson, who was born in the home 79 years ago, refers to his great-grandfather as “Triple A.”
The museum in the backyard was originally the office of Anderson’s great-uncle, Dr. John Anderson. Subsequently, it served as a post office, Calahaln Community Voting Precinct, and a wash house. It is described on the Davie County website as, “An extensive collection of 19th- and 20th-century medical, dental, family memorabilia and general artifacts.”
While the vast majority of artifacts are authentic, there is a replica of a Davie County snake. It was realistic enough to keep me in the main aisles.
Zollie Anderson’s father began the museum in 1994, tasked to preserve the history of the Anderson family and the Calahaln community, which the Andersons helped settle in 1799.
A granite cenotaph in memory of Dr. and Mrs. John Anderson lies near the museum. Dr. Anderson and his wife had 11 children, all of whom are listed in granite: Fay, Fax, Max, Wan, Ava, Vae, Rex, Ken, Jem, Jan and Iva.
No historical markers to this effect, but it appears the Anderson family moved to Davie County about the time the Boone family moved out.
The Anderson Family Museum is open by invitation only. WGHP’s Roy Ackland managed an invitation several years ago and featured the historical gem on his program, “Roy’s Folks.”
My thanks to Zollie Anderson for the tour and best wishes for his quest to develop a prudent endgame for the Anderson Family Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.