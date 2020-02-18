cattle catastrophe:
Truck carrying 41 cows overturns
winston-salem — It was the kind of thing you don’t see every day on Interstate 40.
A truck carrying 41 cows crashed and overturned Tuesday before dawn, closing down a portion of the interstate for about 11 hours and creating a logistical mess for emergency personnel and commuters.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit.
Scottie Edward Ford, 50, of Kentucky veered off the interstate to the right and the rig overturned, according to a Highway Patrol official.
What caused Ford to leave the road is under investigation.
Crews worked for hours to remove the cows from the trailer and take them elsewhere.
Some cattle died in the crash while others had to be euthanized at the scene because of their injuries.
“We’ve had a variety of incidents on I-40, but this has certainly been an unusual day,” said August Vernon, the director of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management.
fake news removed:
Facebook takes down false N.C. news site
After a number of stories were reported as false and racially offensive, Facebook has taken down a page called “North Carolina Breaking News.”
The page’s existence became known only recently and had garnered over 50,000 followers.
It’s unclear who or what group originated the page or their motivation.
Some recent posts criticized a nonexistent Greensboro kidney dialysis center for not allowing a lifesized cutout of President Donald Trump in their office and lauded actions by a Winston-Salem police officer.
These posts were based on real news stories, but they occurred elsewhere.
In an email, a Facebook spokesman said Tuesday the page’s existence “violates our policies.”
rescue work:
Firefighters pull man from roof, clean his gutters
gastonia — Firefighters recently helped rescue a Gaston County man who got stuck on his roof. Then they did something that wasn’t in their job description: finish cleaning his gutters.
“He got up and just couldn’t get back down,” said Capt. Bryan Robinson of the Gastonia Fire Department.
Using a device called a stokes basket — which is essentially a stretcher — firefighters cradled the elderly man and brought him to the ground.
However, he wasn’t done cleaning his gutters. So firefighters were quick to lend their collective hands.
“His blower was still on the roof,” Robinson said. “We’re here to help.”
