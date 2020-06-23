Public safety:

Free COVID-19 tests offered in High Point, Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in High Point and Greensboro.

Cone Health said in a release it will do free testing Friday at the GTCC campus at 901 S. Main St. in High Point. Testing will be in parking lot A next to building H-1.

Testing is offered 2 to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

You do not need a doctor’s order, insurance or appointment. However, those needing a test are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID if they have them. Masks are required.

The testing is in partnership with the High Point branch of the NAACP.

For questions, call 336-890-3792.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is also doing free testing June 29 through July 1 on the campus of N.C. A&T University, a news release said.

Testing is by appointment only.

The tests will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corbett Sports Center at 405 N. Benbow Road in Greensboro.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Pre-screening will be done by phone.

Those with private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare will be asked to bring their insurance cards. Uninsured people can still get tested.

Fatality:

Crash leaves four teens dead, one seriously injured

WHITSETT — Four teenagers died and one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Whitsett Monday evening, officials say.

The Highway Patrol responded about 6:30 p.m. to a crash on Interstate 40/85 near N.C. 61 in Guilford County.

Troopers said Maurice Darnell Williams, 16, of Gibsonville, was traveling north in a 2004 Honda car when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Williams and three passengers died at the site of the wreck, officials said.

Justin Lionel Trevon Porter, 15, of Burlington, Sequoyah Delaney II, 16, of Greensboro and Javon Johnson, 16, of Greensboro were identified as the passengers who were killed.

Azaiah L. Howard, 15, of Whitsett survived the crash but was seriously injured, Highway Patrol said.

Speeding and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the deadly crash, Highway Patrol said.

Assault:

Police seek help from public to find suspect in shooting

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was injured by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

Officers found the gunshot victim when they investigated an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Tucker Street about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Police said the victim appeared to be targeted and there was no hazard to the public. No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com for a web tip. All tips are anonymous.

— Staff Reports

Tags

Load comments