GREENSBORO — Guilford County now has seven known cases of COVID-19, up from four reported Friday, while Forsyth County remained at eight cases, state health officials announced Saturday morning.
The state total of reported positive cases of coronavirus rose to 184 Saturday from 137 a day earlier, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
No deaths related to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.
As of Saturday morning, the number of tests completed by the state's lab and reporting hospital and commercial labs surpassed 5,200, an increase from 3,233 reported Friday.
Counties with the highest numbers are Mecklenburg with 41, Durham with 37 and Wake with 33 cases, according to the state's update.
The total of cases across the United States exceeds 15,000 with 201 related deaths, according to the NCDHHS website.
Do you folks realize that the photo you posted is nothing more than a sensationalized representation of testing. The Covid -19 test is a swab not a blood test. You need to remove the picture because you are posting false impressions.
