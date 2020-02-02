Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Webb Simpson watches his winning putt on 18th green on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour golf event Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Former Wake Forest star and Wyndham Championship winner Webb Simpson birdies the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Tony Finau, then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a birdie on the first extra hole. Story, B5.

Tags

Load comments