GREENSBORO — The aptly named pro Wyndham Clark ripped his tee shot 372 yards on the par-5 fifth hole at Sedgefield during the Wyndham Championship golf tournament Thursday. On the same hole the next day, Russell Knox’s ball landed 341 yards down the fairway. Harris English on Saturday propelled his 359 yards.
If Herman Atkins, a long-ago club pro at Sedgefield, were alive, he would boast that those tee shots look puny compared to one he hit on the same hole 90 years ago.
A headline on an article in the Greensboro Daily News (now the News & Record) on May 17, 1929, reads, “Herman Atkins hits golf ball 411 yards on Sedgefield Links.”
That sounds unbelievable for that era, when players used wood-shafted clubs and balls with nowhere near the traveling distance of those today. In Atkins’ time, a drive of 250 yards was considered long. Bobby Jones, the best golfer of that age, is said to have only occasionally hit a ball 300 yards.
The article said Atkins’ feat was witnessed by two men playing with him and was measured “as accurately as possible,” although it didn’t say how. No such technology existed then as ShotLink, which at the Wyndham and other PGA Tour tournaments uses lasers to precisely measure the length of every drive, approach shot and putt.
Make no mistake, Atkins would be no match for today’s pros, who work out and swing drivers with big metal heads. Drives of 300 yards-plus are common every day in every tournament. In the first two rounds of this year’s Wyndham, 25 golfers hit tee shots 340 yards or more, with Clark and Charles Howell tops with 372 each. Howell’s blasts came on the 18th hole.
ShotLink has measured a dozen or more modern-day pros hitting drives of 400 yards or more.
Clark is one of them. He bested Atkins’ tee shot with one that stopped 424 yards from the tee at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.