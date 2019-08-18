PINEHURST — Andy Ogletree won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, rallying to beat John Augenstein 2 and 1.
Ogletree was 4 down early in the morning round of the 36-hole final at Pinehurst’s renovated No. 4, but won four of the final seven holes on the No. 2 course to claim the championship matchup of 21-year-old college seniors.
The Mississippian became the third Georgia Tech player to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Matt Kuchar and Bobby Jones.
He ended it on the 17th, sticking his tee shot on the par-3 hole on the green and two-putting for par. Augenstein placed his tee shot on the left fringe and four-putted for a double bogey.
Augenstein, from Kentucky, was the first Vanderbilt player to reach the final since Luke List in 2004.
Ogletree kept himself within striking distance and was never worse than 2 down during the afternoon round.
He squared the match on the 13th hole after landing his second shot within 5 feet of the flagstick and tapping in for a birdie, then took the lead on the 14th after Augenstein pushed a short par putt wide left.