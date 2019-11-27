The hand turns the sign with the inscription open to the Closed position. (copy)

This was not a holiday cooking mishap but a holiday non-cooking debacle. A few years ago, when both parents were living at home, before my dad died, they decided to have Thanksgiving at their house, but they didn't want to cook, so they said, "We'll just go out to eat."

I had usually had a Thanksgiving lunch at home for my stepdaughters and their families, but since we moved to High Point, plans had changed and they couldn't come.

I had never "gone out" for Thanksgiving, but it sounded like a good idea to me since we would be driving an hour and a half to get there. I didn't want to bring anything.

We got there and had some conversation for a while. Then we picked out the restaurant and went, only to find it closed. We drove around, and all the other ones were, too, including the fast- food ones. While we were driving around, the grocery stores also closed, so we went home to see what was in the freezer.

We ended up having hotdogs with no buns, a couple cans of green beans and some French fries that were completely encased in a ball of ice, probably from the last ice age. Lesson learned.

- Leah Murdoch, High Point

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments