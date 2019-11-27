This was not a holiday cooking mishap but a holiday non-cooking debacle. A few years ago, when both parents were living at home, before my dad died, they decided to have Thanksgiving at their house, but they didn't want to cook, so they said, "We'll just go out to eat."
I had usually had a Thanksgiving lunch at home for my stepdaughters and their families, but since we moved to High Point, plans had changed and they couldn't come.
I had never "gone out" for Thanksgiving, but it sounded like a good idea to me since we would be driving an hour and a half to get there. I didn't want to bring anything.
We got there and had some conversation for a while. Then we picked out the restaurant and went, only to find it closed. We drove around, and all the other ones were, too, including the fast- food ones. While we were driving around, the grocery stores also closed, so we went home to see what was in the freezer.
We ended up having hotdogs with no buns, a couple cans of green beans and some French fries that were completely encased in a ball of ice, probably from the last ice age. Lesson learned.
- Leah Murdoch, High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.