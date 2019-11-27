cooking fire.jpg

I was happy to host my extended family in our new home for Thanksgiving in 2013.

Preparations were underway as my cousins and their families began to arrive.

My sister was carefully watching the sweet potatoes under the broiler (marshmallows need to be toasty, you know) when one of my cousins arrived. She left her post to hug the newly arrived family and promptly forgot about the sweet potatoes.

Smoke alarm goes off, smoke fanning, window opening and chaos ensues.

That crisis averted, we were settling in for wine and appetizers when my uncle backs up and falls over the coffee table, breaking a wine glass and scaring us half to death.

He’s OK, and we proceed with the meal.

I put the second tray of angel biscuits in the oven, and we sit down to eat. You guessed it.

They are in flames, but it’s caught before the smoke alarm. I have not hosted Thanksgiving for my extended family since.

- Libba Genova, Whitsett

