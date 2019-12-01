For people missing Donut World in south Greensboro, there’s a ray of hope.
Sun Rays Donuts has opened in the same spot Donut World occupied at 3027 Randleman Road.
The shop offers more than a dozen varieties of glazed and specialty doughnuts, including chocolate, strawberry, coconut, bacon-maple, and jelly- and creme-filled options.
Or try a cinnamon roll, bear claw, apple fritter or “Pine Cone,” which looks like a fritter but is covered in cinnamon.
Seasonal doughnuts, such as pumpkin spice, will pop up in the display case on occasion.
A dozen glazed doughnuts are $8.99 and a half-dozen are $4.99.
The shop also offers breakfast sandwiches that include croissants ($2.99) or biscuits ($2.59) stuffed with egg and cheese and choice of meat, and kolaches, which are sort of like an oversized pig in a blanket, stuffed with boudin-style sausage ($2.79) or sausage and cheese ($1.99)
Shop hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The telephone number is 336-763-0961.
Triad’s first food hall in High Point gets a name
The Triad’s first food hall will open next summer in The Outfields development at 275 N. Elm St. next to the High Point Rockers stadium in High Point.
It will be called Stock + Grain Assembly, and it is accepting vendor proposals.
The 12,000-square-foot marketplace, a project of Baltimore-based developer CANAdev, will feature 10 vendors, ample seating and a large outdoor space.
The Outfields is being developed by Elliott Sidewalk Communities.
The new development adjoins a future plaza, BB&T Point stadium and downtown High Point.
CANAdev has 16 food hall projects either completed or in the works, including in Baltimore; Boston; New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood; Philadelphia; and Washington.
CANAdev is accepting proposals from food and beverage companies interested in vending in the food hall.
For leasing information, contact Nick Alevrogiannis at leasing@stockandgrainhp.com or visit stockandgrainhp.com.
Burger joint closes
BurgerIM at 2505 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro has closed.
Louis Martin, who operated the franchise of a chain of restaurants specializing in miniature burgers, confirmed that the restaurant closed in October.
Martin said he could not elaborate on the reason he closed the restaurant.
