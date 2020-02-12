Greens Mac 'n' Cheese (copy)

Greens Mac ‘n’ Cheese from Jamie Oliver’s “Ultimate Veg” (Flatiron Books)

 David Loftus/Flatiron Books

British cookbook author Jamie Oliver comes up with a lot of interesting and unexpected uses for vegetables in his latest book “Ultimate Veg” (Flatiron Books).

His greens mac ‘n’ cheese is just one example of something you’ve never made before, but probably will be eager to make soon.

This dish is loaded with vegetables, but much of them are pureed into the cheesy, creamy sauce. The pasta itself takes on a green hue. And almonds are included for a little crunch.

If desired, broccoli rabe or broccoli can be substituted for the broccolini.

