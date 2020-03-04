This recipe for Coca-Cola Pork Chops comes from “Aunt Bee’s Mayberry Cookbook” (Thomas Nelson Publishing), by Ken Beck and Jim Clark.

The book, based on the Aunt Bee character on “The Andy Griffith,” recently was reissued in a new edition. In addition to recipes, it features many photographs and trivia tidbits from the show.

Much like the recipes for cola ham, this recipe for chops takes advantage of pork’s affinity for sweet sauces.

The amount of brown sugar is unspecified, but about 2 tablespoons should do the trick.

