This is another recipe from Rachel Beller’s “Power Spicing,” a cookbook which is full of recipes spiked with spices that offer antioxidants and other nutrients.
“Curries are outstanding examples of traditional spicing,” Beller wrote. “I think of them as medicinal stews because they’re packed with some of the world’s most potent spices.”
