It was cold and rainy on Thanksgiving Day, 1980. I think the high was around 35. I didn’t care. My wife and I and our West Highland white terrier, Mac, were warm and cozy, cuddled by the fire. Dinner would be around 5 during the Detroit Lions game.
I don’t know why, but you could always count on the Lions playing (and losing) on Thanksgiving Day. There would be no cooking mishaps that Thanksgiving Day; at least not like the one that happened on Thanksgiving Day 1979, when we cooked the turkey upside down.
This year, the turkey was pre-sliced from the grocery store, the green beans were in a can, as was the cranberry sauce. The mashed potatoes were instant. The pumpkin pie was from the store’s bakery department.
So what could go wrong?
Plenty.
For some reason that year I wanted to go au naturale with the Christmas tree. I decided to get a live tree. There are two kinds of “live.” One is a freshly cut Fraser fir. The other is an uncut Fraser fir, meaning you buy it rootball and all and plant it after Christmas.
I also wanted natural decorations that year, meaning gingerbread men (are they still men, or people?) and strands of popcorn.
Once I dragged the tree into the house — it must have weighed 200 pounds — I popped the popcorn and put the gingerbread men in the oven (350 degrees for 15 minutes). I finally got the tree into a bucket and soaked its burlap-wrapped rootball.
While my wife tied the red ribbons through holes in the gingerbread men’s heads, I started stringing the popcorn together, bleeding profusely from my right forefinger.
We wrapped the popcorn around the tree and then added the gingerbread men. The tree was beautiful. The dog was asleep. And all was well — until we returned from putting candles in the upstairs bedroom windows.
Our mishap was hanging the popcorn and gingerbread men too low on the tree; low enough for Mac to have a field day devouring all the popcorn and gingerbread men he could reach; for which he soon became as sick as … well, a dog.
Of course he recovered by dinnertime. My biggest mishap that year was buying the live tree and then planting it. I don’t think it lived to see New Year’s!
- Raymond Reid, Kernersville
