A holiday mishap, boo-boo or blunder, causes more raucous than lightning and thunder.
Add two, active, crumb-snatchers that won’t stay still, and you’re exhausted like Jack & Jill going up the hill.
Thicken the challenge with folks you love quite a lot; in-laws in this holiday scenario, easily thicken the plot.
Our perfect folks were like Better Homes & Gardens magazine; Mama Margaret created, canned, and cooked Bon Appetite’ cuisine.
Hubby prayed I could creatively coordinate the best, for our special, No. 1, Tennessee house guests.
Way before Google, I got a step-by-step cookbook, Followed every instruction to become an instant cook.
Planned, shopped, prepped, kissed the boys in bed; cooked dinner all night; put my soiree’ way ahead.
Napped a few, showered, completed breakfast in a snap, taking care of business, without a guide, or an app.
Our sons always nudged me from start to stop; they thought their Wonder Woman could fly, fight and hop!
Wonder Woman finished dinner and breakfast for her crew; does that feat sound super-duper simple, for many of you?
Bacon, sausage, fruit, scrambled eggs, cheese N’ grits; burning y'all like Don Cornelius’ Soul Train Greatest Hits!
Everyone loved breakfast cuz dinner was ready too; I asked, “we got biscuits, don’t y’all want a few?”
Kids nodded, munched, rubbed their bellies; homemade, scratch biscuits, with jams and jellies?
I was transformed into a connoisseur, ready for HGTV; till my face changed colors, opening my oven, what did I see?
12-round biscuits, hard as rocks, colored Easter-egg green! I was embarrassed, unnerved, crying, like a deposed Scott Queen!
Hitting a hole-in-one; green, golf balls fell in the garbage can; like Tiger Woods, I just needed one stroke, from that greasy, baking pan.
Mama Margaret consoled, “We’ve had much more than enough to eat;” as she removed my cute apron, and ordered, “take a seat!”
She said, “Baby, you work hard all day, helping pay bills with money. Don’t you dare worry yourself over those green, hard, biscuits, honey!”
“We’ll go get the quick, frozen biscuits that you just bake and serve; they’ll fit better in your schedule, and put you ahead of the curve!”
So Dr. Seuss, I love you, and your Green Eggs and Ham! But now I avoid letting green, hard, biscuits, put me in a jam!
- Mable Springfield Scott, aka Able Mable, Greensboro
