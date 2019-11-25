If you haven’t put your stock pot — or slow cooker, Instant Pot or Dutch oven — to work yet this season, what are you waiting for?
Chilly nights call for cozy bowls of steaming soup (or stew or chili), and I wanted to share some recipes to get you thinking about new ways to make your favorite soups.
Some of these recipes, like the roasted cauliflower or roasted tomato soup, are relatively straightforward, but the roasted butternut squash soup is topped with a hazelnut puree that I’d never seen before, and you can bet I’d never tried Cheez-Its on chicken soup until seeing the suggestion from “Food You Love But Different” author Danielle Oron.
The rye crumble on the roasted carrot soup might inspire you to make a similar crunchy topping for any leftover bread you might have in the house, and the crunchy tortilla strips on Janet Fletcher’s roasted tomato soup would be divine on Selena Wolf’s sweet potato and black bean enchilada stew.
Most of these recipes are vegetarian or could be made meat-free with just a few tweaks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.