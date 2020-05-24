They had planted pizza seeds! There were so many pizzas.

‘‘We can’t eat all this pizza!’’ said Alyssa.

“We have cheese, pepperoni, pineapple sausage pizza, it’s great!” said Josh.

When Jake came home he said, ‘’So what was in the garden?’’

“Pizza. So much pizza!” replied Samantha, Jake, and Alyssa at the same time. “We can’t eat it all”

“I have an idea!” said Jake. “We can donate some of the pizza to the doctors and nurses at the hospital and keep some for ourselves.”

“Good idea!” they all agreed.

So the next day the family went to donate the pizza. They came home to the lovely smell of pizza. They sat on the couch with some pizza and watched a movie.

Tags

Load comments