Having been born and raised in Greensboro, I am familiar with Southern traditions!
So, for a family Thanksgiving in the mid-'70s, since bringing bread was one of my assignments, I decided to treat everyone to homemade biscuits.
This was a first for me, and, in hindsight, not the time to wade into uncharted waters! Obviously, I felt somewhat secure in producing light, flaky, multi layered, buttery biscuits.
Surely, this wasn't rocket science! I proceeded to make and bake! DISASTER!
It was too late to dash to the store, so I managed to wedge the embarrassing hockey pucks into the bountiful holiday spread! When the pies, cakes, puddings, etc., were served, I was not the least bit offended to discover my mishaps were all still there!
Eager to master this skill, I mailed one of the failures to my aunt in Virginia, since, by all accounts, she was considered THE Queen of Biscuits!
I enclosed a note asking,"Where did I go wrong?"
Her kind reply was that on her next visit, I would get hands-on — no recipe needed — instructions on turning out perfect beauties that would be welcomed at any future gathering! Finally, success!
Now, the family is truly thankful to see and enjoy my tasty, homemade biscuits on the buffet! Thank you, Aunt Mae!
- Emma Keith Olson, Greensboro
