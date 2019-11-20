Up until this year, I have hosted my family for Thanksgiving at my house.
One year, I decided to make the best pumpkin pie ever. I even went to a local farmers pumpkin patch and selected what he called "an old-timey pie pumpkin." He assured me it was better than anything I could buy in the stores, and since he's been in the farming business most of his 82 years, I believed him.
Closer to Thanksgiving, I slow-cooked the pumpkin, strained it, did the whole laborious process of turning a whole pumpkin into the puree needed for the pie. I selected a recipe that had 5 stars from over 1,000 reviews and promised me it would be the best pie is ever tasted.
How could I go wrong?
We sat down ready to dig in to dessert, and everyone was oohing and aahing over my pie, impressed with the lengths I went to for the world's best pumpkin pie.
All pie was dished out, and we dug in, only to discover that I had completely forgotten to add the sugar! So we had the world's best sugarless pumpkin pie. My dad kept saying he preferred it because he didn't need the calories, but he's a good liar.
I have been nervous about the pie situation ever since.
- Alice Owens, High Point
