My husband has a theory: When you decide to buy a new car, everywhere you look, you see that particular model. I don’t know if that’s true, but I can say with confidence that once you make a few hundred pies, everything begins to look like a pie. And that is how I came to define a knish as a kinda-pie, a pastry wrapped around filling. In fact, I put empanadas, calzones and samosas in the same category. It’s all pie to me. And every iteration is delicious.
The deeper my dive into pie — using this new, expanded definition — the more I’ve come to understand pie can be a way to use up extra food. What home cook doesn’t appreciate a new and creative way to reimagine those few ounces of leftover roast chicken, a meager bowl of last night’s chickpeas, or the remaining blueberries languishing in the refrigerator? With flaky pastry, from pie dough to phyllo, puff pastry to strudel, tuck in those bits and bobs and feed the family one more time, in a new and reimagined form.
A knish (the K is voiced: ka-nish) is a classic filled pastry. Although potato knishes are most common, there are other fillings, too. When I decided to include a recipe in my new book, “When Pies Fly” (Grand Central Publishing, 2019), I searched through the cookbooks my grandmothers passed down to me — a Hadassah collection that was a gift to my great-grandmother Agatha and “The New Settlement Cook Book,” inscribed to Mary with love from Aunt Sophie of Yum-Yum Coffee Cake fame. But it was in Mary’s recipe cards that I found inspiration and a version of the recipe printed here.
Mary was Lithuanian by birth, and I believe this method, and most particularly the dough, was a product of that upbringing. A knish recipe often calls for dough that is both dairy- and meat-free, avoiding butter or animal fat, and using oil instead, which permits a kosher household (where dairy and meat are not mixed) to stuff the pastry with either filling. The recipe card had the rough outlines of the dough with a potato filling; admittedly, I added some personal flourishes, such as fresh herbs and creme fraiche. My grandmother did not know from creme fraiche.
The dough, whisked with a fork, comes together quickly, and I’ve learned to love the kneading, feeling the dough turn silky smooth under my hands. A required one-hour rest for the dough allows plenty of time to stir together the filling, particularly if reimagining last night’s leftovers.
I love to bring these knishes to a party. They’re surprising, light, crispy and satisfying. Easy to serve as a finger food, these knishes will put to rest any thoughts of the belly bombs that lurk in deli cases. Make a double recipe and stash some away for brunch or an afternoon snack. I have them ready for the upcoming holidays, perfect to take along for Rosh Hashanah lunch or for breaking the fast on Yom Kippur. Just tell the hosts you’ll be bringing pie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.