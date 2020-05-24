“Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the kids screamed in surprise. There were three gnomes working in the garden. They looked like those statues of garden gnomes you see in gardening catalogs. Only these weren’t decorations … they were REAL! They were tending to the plants, which had flowers that looked like a broken eggshell. One gnome had a wheelbarrow, another had a shovel, and the last had a watering can.
“W-w-w-what are you?” asked Alyssa. The gnomes continued working like they did not know that anyone else was there.
Then Josh screamed in their faces, “WHAT ARE YOU??? AND WHY ARE YOU HERE???” he screamed it a little too loud (at least for most people).
Then the gnome with the watering can yelled at the kneeling Samantha. “WE ARE GARDENING GNOMES!! GO AWAY!!!!!!!!”
“Okay, then. Why are you here?” asked Alyssa
The wheelbarrow gnome answered. “Why do you think? You planted gnome seeds, you grew gnome flowers, and we are tending the plants for the next gnomes.”
“NOW will you leave??!” the gnome with the watering can grumbled.
“No,” answered Samantha, “I would like to know your names.”
“O-o-o-kay” stuttered the one with the shovel, holding it up like a shield, “I-I-I-I am Scaredy.” He gave a little shriek when Samantha held out her hand in greeting.
The one with the watering can said, “I am Irky, now go or I will take that shovel and HIT YOU ALL!!” As he reached for Scardey’s shovel, everyone backed away from Irky.
The last gnome, the one with the wheelbarrow, answered in a normal, flat tone, “Sorry for my brothers. I am Friendly. And we really appreciate you planting our gnome seeds. We are just caring for the next set of brothers.” He then added, in a matter-of-fact tone, “Please go. My brother will hit you.”
They all ran inside the house while Irky came running at them.
Once inside, Samantha, out of breath, panted, “What will we do about them? I don't want millions of gnomes running around our backyard. What will the neighbors say?”
“I don’t know?” said Josh “Maybe they’ll say ‘look at all those gardening gnomes’?
Samantha shot him a look. But, just then, she realized she could use this as a lesson in creative problem solving. “Seriously, kiddo, what are we going to do? Work the problem.” Instead of just caring for plants, the kids would be coming up with a solution, without screens, and it had nothing to do with the coronavirus.
It worked! The kids planned and created all night (with little sleep, to Samantha’s dismay). But, eventually, they came up with a plan. A plan they tested, and tweaked, and tinkered with until they finished. It involved glitter and glue and bathrobes. Samantha was both horrified and impressed. The next morning, they went outside to execute the plan.
When the kids saw the gnomes coming from the garden shed, Alyssa sat on the newly decorated swing in her newly-glitterfied bathrobe, her hair all done up like what she imagined a goddess’s hair would look like. Josh stood beside her, likewise glitterfied and hair combed. Samantha hid behind a tree. She whispered loud enough for her kids but not the gnomes “3...2...1… GO!” and the act began.
“Why hello,” crooned Alyssa in a sweet voice, then she got off the swing. Right then, Samantha tossed some glitter into the air around Alyssa and Josh.
“W-w-w-ho are you?” asked Scaredy, with a quivering lip.
This time Josh spoke, “We are the gods of gardening gnomes, and we've come to warn you about the humans.”
“WHAT ABOUT THEM?” bellowed Irky.
“Stay calm,” soothed Alyssa.
Josh answered, “They will spray a gnome repellent on your garden. You must go now! Your life depends on it. The repellant will paralyze all gnomes. Look into the neighbors’ gardens. You will see paralyzed gnomes all around. They look like statues, but they aren’t.”
Friendly, eyes wide, said, “Thank you oh great ones.” While he spoke, Scaredy jumped in his wheelbarrow, and they all ran off.
Samantha smiled, proud of her kiddos.
MONDAY:
“What did you do on the weekend?” asked the teacher on Zoom. “Alyssa? Josh? Why don't you tell us what you did?”
The kids giggled, “It’s a looooong story. Can you give us twenty minutes?”
THE END!
