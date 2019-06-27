Role: Theo Pinson 2.0
How he fits: Black only briefly showed his promise last season before injury largely wiped out his season. Expect a major leap for his as a sophomore as his versatility will make him a valuable part of the Carolina rotation. Black originally burst onto the recruiting scene as the state’s top point guard prospect before hitting a growth spurt. He brings all of those playmaking skills in the body of rangy wing and Roy Williams has said he can envision Black’s future at the point. Given Anthony’s value as an off-ball scorer and a thin cast of ballhandlers, don’t be surprise to see Black run the show at times this season.