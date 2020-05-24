“I don’t know!,” exclaimed Josh and Alyssa at the same time.
“Why did we laugh at the dinner table last week?! This is a horrible and tall situation,” said Samantha with a scared voice.
“What are we going to do with it!! We can't just take it out that would take us at least a year not if more,” said Alyssa.
“What if the cops come and we get arrested for good and I can never go see the next episode of the ‘Stranger Things,’ and I would be arrested by my own father!!” cried Josh.
“Hey kids!” Samantha said, “It’s okay kids we are going to get this all under control, I hope.”
That night both Alyssa and Josh lay in their comfy bed thinking about what's going to happen with this giant, thorny thing. They thought and thought and thought. They couldn’t get to sleep that night. This was hard for them.
The next day both of them had online school. It was only their first week of online school so it was hard for them to get all of the work done and at the same time think about the thorny “thing.”
When it was break time they went to see what their mum and dad were doing.
When they went into the living room they were drinking their warm morning coffee. Josh and Alyssa could smell it from the kitchen where they were standing.
They overheard them talking about the giant stalk in the back or at least that's what they thought it was.
“Jake honey, what are we going to do with this ‘problem’? We can't have a giant thorny stalk in our backyard!! It looks ridiculous. I thought they were going to be bright yellow blooming flowers not an ugly mossy green thorny stalk!!” said Samantha with a terrified voice.
“It's going to be okay!”said Jake, “We just have to try to cut it down and all will be fine. I will help you when I am off duty!”
“Wait, wait, wait,” said Samantha, We don't even know how tall that thing goes!! It looks like it goes above the clouds. But we don’t know until we actually go up there!! So we can maybe like ummm … When the kids are out of the house??”
“Don’t you remember?? We can’t get out of the house from this horrible COVID-19. And by the way if we go up that thing we are probably gonna die and the kids are gonna miss us and they won't have a mum or dad and no one can get out of the house unless you have to go to the E.R. So what's your plan?” said Jake with a terrified and a bit excited voice.
“Well, umm … Maybe we could sneak out of the house at night?” said Samantha.
“That's a fairly good idea but first of all we don’t know how long that thing is and second of all remember that Alyssa has anxiety. She will die if the alarm is not set and third of all the alarm makes a sound when it goes off or we turn it off.”
“I can’t hear fully what they're talking about but they are thinking of some plan to sneak out and see what's at the top of that stalk. What should we do?” exclaimed Alyssa.
“Well I don’t want them to get killed so maybe we could get on our elbow and knee pads that we use for biking and climb up there on our own!?” said Josh.
“Hmm … Maybe that would work but the alarm is set and what if WE die!” said Alyssa with a scared voice.
“We won’t because we'll have knee pads elbow pads and we can add a helmet. But I am really curious about what is up there. Aren't you?” said Josh.
“Yes and I love action and there is probably something really cool up there.”
“Fine we’ll go but we must stay together and pack an emergency bag with food and bandaids and,” Alyssa said.
Josh cut her off and said, “We also have to bring peanut butter!!”
“Why exactly?” said Alyssa.
“It's yummy!” said Josh.
Alyssa burst out laughing. She laughed so hard it almost made her cry. But then here mum looked back. She looked with astonishment.
“What on earth are you guys doing here?!” said Samantha with an angry voice. “Please don’t say you heard our whole conversation.”
“Well we didn’t exactly hear your WHOLE conversation but we heard most of it, hehe,” said Alyssa.
“We shouldn’t have done it here!” said Samantha.
They already had a plan in case this happened. They acted like they were continuing their conversation to get the kids to forget about their plan. But they weren't actually going to just forget about their whole plan.
“Honey,” said Samantha in a quiet voice but so the kids could still hear. “We shouldn't do this thing anymore. I don’t want to have the chances of going to the hospital and getting the virus or else no one can get near the kids!”
Samantha elbowed Jake so that he would hopefully go along with her plan.
“Oh yea you're completely correct we should definitely still go on I mean not do the plan anymore, hehe,” said Josh hopeful that the kids didn’t hear the first part of what he said.
“Ummm …,” said Alyssa, “I think we should go to the toilet room I mean our own room right Josh, come on dude.”
“Okay?” said Josh.
Both Josh and Alyssa went up to their own room. They built a communication “thingy” in between their bedrooms so they can speak. They both got it and said hello so they knew it still worked and they started thinking of a plan.
“Okay so Josh we have to have a plan like mum and daddios had, it has to be a good one. First thing we have to do is plan out when we are going to go up there.
I think that they might go another day but we aren’t sure. So just to be careful the sooner the better. Next is we have to think of an excuse to go out of the house and get the stuff out of the garage. We also have to pack the bag. Ahhh this is so hard everything is going in my brain. I just can’t get it all together. Josh, give me some of your thoughts about this whole plan,” exclaimed Alyssa.
“Well,” said Josh, “I think we should do your plan. It is a very good plan. I might have an idea for the excuse. One of us should go up to our parents and tell.”
“Ahh look at the time. We gotta go to class or we’ll be late, we can finish this after school. See ya bro! said Alyssa.
About two hours later they were almost done with school for the day and were going to finish the plan. When school was finally over they talked again through their communication system.
“Ok Josh, now that school is over we have the whole afternoon to plan and go pack the emergency bag cause I think we should do our plan tonight because we don’t know when mum and daddios is going to go and do their plan. They might do it tomorrow or they might do it in a week. Let's just go ahead and go pack the emergency bag,” exclaimed Alyssa.
“HALT!!,” shouted Josh, “First I am going to finish what my excuse is because you interrupted me yapping about the time. So what I was thinking is that one of us will go downstairs or wherever mum and daddios is and let's say I am doing it I would say that I want to have a private talk with BOTH of em. Then I would just talk with them for a while until you are going to burst in and say what you guys are talking about. That will tell me that you are done with everything. Like the knee and elbow pads. Kay?”
“That's actually a really good plan!! Good job bro. So I will be the one getting the knee and elbow thingys since I actually know where they are in the garage. You will distract the parents and make sure that they are far away from the garage or they will hear us and we’ll be roasted,” said Alyssa.
“Literally!? I don't want to be pancakes,” cried Josh.
“Of course not just like our parents might die!!”said Alyssa dramatically.
“Oh, I am such a clutz,” said Josh.
“Let's do the plan now so we don’t get distracted and not do the plan and it be dinner and we have to go to sleep,” said Alyssa.
“Josh now interrupted her and said, “Let’s just go and not waste time”.
Alyssa and Josh quietly crept down stairs and saw their mum and daddios talking. They were talking about insurance they thought at least. They got close to the parents to talk to them. But Alyssa kinda wanted to surprise them. She told the idea to Josh and he agreed.
“Ok, on the count of three,” Alyssa whispered. One, two …”
“Achoo!”Josh sneezed.
Samantha and Jake looked back and saw them behind the couch.
“Dumbo, it was supposed to be a surprise not a ‘hey guys look at me I am sneezing,’” Alyssa shuttered.
Everyone started laughing.
“Ugh nevermind that, go Josh go!” exclaimed Alyssa.
“Mum, daddies, I have something to talk to you about. Can we talk in private in the exercise room please!! We can take the alligator,” he said with his puppy dog eyes.
Everyone couldn’t help it but started laughing again.
“Haha, you mean elevator honey,” said Samantha
“Yea, sorry,” said Josh.
“It's okay honey,” said Samantha. “Let's go up and have that secret talk.”
While they were upstairs Alyssa was in the garage getting all of the stuff they needed. She got her helmet and her brothers, four elbow pads and four knee pads. They were all set. Then she went inside and got a bag for their emergency bag. She made sure the bag itself wasn't too heavy. Then she went into the pantry and got food. First so she didn’t forget she got peanut butter. So Josh wouldn’t be mad. Next she got a couple different kinds of chips, bread, crackers, pre-made popcorn, and candy. Next she headed over to the fridge. She got yogurt, fruit, butter, water and gatorade. Finally she went to the utensil drawer to get a couple spoons, forks and a knife. She thought she was all packed. Then a spark went into her mind. She forgot the bandaids and neosporin stuff to clean up their boo boos. Then she was finally all packed. She headed upstairs to the exercise room to basically let her bro know she was done but in a different way.
“Hey guys, what are y’all talking about? Maybe of that giant creepy thing outside. Eeek. That looks so tall, probably taller than the clouds!! So what are you guys actually talking about?” exclaimed Alyssa!
“Well, umm …”said Samantha, “It's a secret. Josh didn’t want you to know. Is that ok? I mean I don’t want to be mean but Josh, that's why he wanted a secret talk.”
“That's a-okay!! I completely understand. Come on Josh lets go to the toilet room again I mean our bedrooms. See ya mum and daddios!” said Alyssa excitedly.
They went up their curvy stairs and into their bedrooms. Alyssa showed Josh the bad and the pads.
“Do we have everything?” said Alyssa hopeful.
“Did you remember the peanut butter?!” exclaimed Josh with an excited and scared voice.
“Course I did, earlier you screamed it in my ear! How could I possibly forget? It's in the bad with bread and a knife. I think we are all set if that's all you care about. I got almost everything we need!,”exclaimed Alyssa.
“Wait, I just remembered something really, really important. Your phone! If we get in serious danger we’ll have to call mum, daddios, or like 911. But I hope we don’t have to,” said Josh concerned.
“Okay, I’ll go grab my phone just in case. Then we’ll be all packed!” said Alyssa excitedly.
Alyssa went to her desk to grab her phone where it was charging. She checked the battery to make sure it had enough. It had 96%. She thought that was good enough. She called her brother to come over to her.
“Josh!” screamed Alyssa.
Josh came over to her beautiful room right next to his.
“Come on bro let's plan out some other stuff,” said Alyssa.
They planned out how they would get up from looking out the window, they remembered some other stuff such as a couple flashlights, batteries, drawing stuff. Alyssa made sure the bag wasn’t too heavy, and it wasn't. They just planned out a lot until dinner.
“Alyssa!! Josh!! It's dinner time! Your father just got home and is waiting!” yelled her mum.
“Coming!” Alyssa and Josh yelled back to their mum at the same time.
They hopped down the windy, curvy stairs careful they wouldn’t fall. They skipped happily to the kitchen table and sat down in their usual seats.
“So kids, how was school today?”exclaimed Jake.
“Decent,” answered Alyssa.
“Awesome!” answered Josh.
“Come on guys I need more detail about what was interesting, did you do anything fun or silly. What did you learn?” said Jake with a curious voice.
“Well,” said Alyssa, I just started learning about decimals. They are pretty easy because our last unit was fractions and decimals are like a simpler way or writing fractions, I think.”
“That's good,” said Jake, “And what about you Josh?”
“I started learning double digit multiplication. It's kinda hard for me though, but I can do it!” said Josh excitedly.
“I am glad you have faith in yourself! Do you guys like this? On a scale of one to ten,” exclaimed Jake.
“Nine and three quaters,” answered Alyssa.
“I think it is a seven,” answered Josh.
“Those are both pretty good answers. I think we’ll have it again sometime,” replied Jake.
“Okay, okay kids, I think it is almost bedtime. Your father and I are going to stay up and watch a mommy daddy movie. You guys can read or talk. Remember be in bed at 9:00,”said Samantha.
“As if, they are probably going to plan,” whispered Alyssa to Josh.
“Hehe,” laughed Josh.
“We're going to ‘bed,’ mum, night, night,” exclaimed Alyssa.
“Night mum,” said Josh quietly.
Josh and Alyssa went upstairs to their rooms to talk. They talked about how they would get out. They thought about getting a ladder thing to go out of the window.
They would have to be careful though, but they decided to do it. They thought it was worth it. Josh came into Alyssa’s room. Then Alyssa got the ladder out of her closet, opened the window and let it drop down. Alyssa and Josh quietly and carefully crept down the ladder into the backyard. They went up to the giant and tall stalk. They looked up with a bit of fright, but they did this for their parents' health.
“Okay Josh,” Alyssa said quietly, we have to get all the way to the top. We can’t take too many breaks or it’ll be morning. But this will take a while. If we get in trouble it’s okay, we are doing this for our parent’s health.”
“You have said that we are doing it for our parents' health like a hundred times. This is getting really annoying. Just saying. I already know why we are doing this thank you very much. Let's just start heading up!” said Josh with excitement.
“Okay, okay. Come on then,” said Alyssa.
Josh and Alyssa started heading up the stalk. It was curvy so they didn’t have to jump on thorns, but there were so many it was really hard to avoid them. In about 5 minutes Josh wanted a break.
“Alyssa, ahuu, ahuu, I need a break. Please, I am so tired,” moaned Josh.
“Okay, but after we can’t take too many breaks or else we’ll be up there in a year. You don’t want to miss your birthday, right?” answers Alyssa.
“NOO, then I won’t get what I wanted. Grobotack ultimate destructor! It's obviously the best toy in toy history!!”said Josh with excitement.
Alyssa and Josh sat down in a nice spot with zero thorns. Alyssa grabbed a bag of chips. But she only took a couple. Josh snatched the peanut butter and a piece of bread.
“Can you spread the peanut butter on the bread please!” exclaimed Josh.
“Oh okay,” replied Alyssa.
Alyssa spread the peanut butter nicely on the piece of bread. She handed it to Josh, and Josh scarfed it down.
“Yummy!” said Josh excitedly.
“Okay, were done. If we want to even have a chance of getting up there then we have to hurry! Also, remember. No dilly dallying. We have to get up there. Come on Josh we have no time to waste!” exclaimed Alyssa.
“Okay, okay, I am coming,” said Josh tiredly.
They started climbing up again. They were careful of not falling off, touching thorns, and staying together. They made a lot of progress. They were climbing for about two hours. Then Josh stopped them again.
“Alyssa?” said Josh.
“What? We have to keep g-going,” exclaimed Alyssa.
“It's getting late! I almost can’t see ten feet ahead! It's been a couple hours. Let's take another break. We're probably almost there. Please!!” moaned Josh.
“Your right. Okay,” exclaimed Alyssa.
Alyssa and Josh both sat down in a nice spot. They got out the head flashlights, so they wouldn’t have to use their hands and have a good chance of falling. Then they grabbed a snack from the bag. They ate their snack. Then they were fueled up. They were ready to continue.
“Come on, let's go,” said Alyssa.
They started climbing up again. This time they climbed for a while. Then at the top they saw this giant knot of the stalk stuff. They kept on climbing to see if it was hollow. Alyssa peered inside and saw a nice looking house. She thought that someone actually lived there. But it looked fifty times bigger than their house.
Alyssa turned to Josh and whispered something to him.
“Ya know in those fairytales that they plant some magical beans, and a giant is at the top! Maybe those weird looking seeds were actually beans!!” said Alyssa with excitement.
“You are crazy sis,” said Josh, but maybe you're right. Could there actually be a giant living in there!? That would be cool!!”
“I don’t know ... Maybe you're right. It does sound a bit hollow, and it looks like an oversized home. Maybe,” said Alyssa with curiosity.
They were both really curious about what was in there. They both went around it and finally found a door, maybe. At least they thought it was a door. They were like centipedes to the door. They could easily fit through the crack. When they got in they saw nothing but a giant rug, tv, a chair and sofa looking thing, and a hallway. They definitely thought someone lived here. They both looked at each other and thought … They didn’t know where to go or what to do. They just looked around. When they started walking it felt like forever before they would get to the hallway. But in about twenty minutes they finally got there. Maybe a little less. They went down the hallway and looked in each room. There was a kitchen, a bedroom or two, a table with like a couple chairs. Then they went into the next room, looked inside and their mouths opened wide. They saw a giant!! It was a lady but in most fairy tales they are men. But this looks like a lady. They just can’t believe what they see. They stayed there for like a minute with their brains going wild.
“W-what … I am speechless. I mean, what is that!! That is totally crazy! I am going to take a picture!” said Alyssa in shock.
Alyssa pulled out her phone and snapped a photo. She was going to post it right before Josh stopped her.
“Hold on, if you post that or send it to everyone mum and daddios are going to find out where we are and come up here!! Then we’ll be in trouble and never go out of the house. Don’t you think that is more important?! You can post it or send it, whatever you're going to do after our parents see us in the house. We can like get a greenscreen and say we took a photo of that. That would be better. Please listen, Alyssa,” said Josh with fright.
“Oops, already sent it,” exclaimed Alyssa.
When Jake and Samantha got a beep from their phone and they looked. They saw a picture with a giant lady and that stalk that was in their backyard. It was from Alyssa! They ran to their bedrooms. Jake checked Alyssa’s room, and Samantha checked Josh’s room. They were both gone. They decided to quickly get a bag and head up there too.
They quickly got a bag with the essentials. Went outside and started climbing.
They didn’t take a single break though. They headed up and were up there in no time. They found the door just like Alyssa and Josh did. They went simply through the crack and looked around. They went to the hallway and looked everywhere. Their kids meant everything to them. They finally saw them. They were relieved they hadn’t been squashed or anything else that was bad.
Alyssa and Josh were just bickering while all of that was happening. Samantha and Jake crept up on them and I am guessing scared them.
“BOO!!” said Samantha and Josh at the same time.
“Ahh!” replied Alyssa and Josh at the same time.
They were frightened about what they saw, but they didn’t know what else to expect. They did send it to a lot of their friends and family. They decided that they were going to send this to the newspaper people and they were going to put in the daily newspaper so everyone will get a chance to see this amazing discovery.
“Okay, okay you found us. I am so sorry, this was all my plan please don’t punish me nor Josh. We are so sorry,” said Alyssa with a tear in her eye.
“Well, we were actually going to do this too, so if we were and we aren’t going to get in trouble, then you guys shouldn’t either too. So it's fair! Is that good?” replied Samantha.
“Sure!!” answered Alyssa and Josh.
“I mean that is a scientific discovery,” said Samantha. “Let’s go talk to the ‘thing’ about how this happened.”
“But haven’t you noticed the size!! The giant lady is the size of a baseball field! We have no chance!! Unless… Have you seen that this is like the science room? She is looking in a microscope! We can somehow get under the microscope and she’ll see us! But we have to act fast to get up there. Sounds good?” said Alyssa.
“Sure! Let's go!” said Samantha.
They started heading to the table. They saw a chair right next to it. They thought that they should just climb up the chair. It was made out of straw, so it would act like a ladder for them. They headed over to the chair and started to climb up. It didn’t take them that long though. When they were about half way up Jake said something to Samantha.
“This is a good workout for you! Now you won’t have to go to the gym anymore!” exclaimed Jake.
“Well, I hope we aren’t up here forever. And by the way, I can’t even go to the gym. We have to stay at home until the coronavirus is over. Since the coronavirus is the cause of COVID-19. Let's get to the top,” replied Samantha.
They kept on climbing until they got all the way to the top. When they got to the top they walked to where the giant lady is currently. They went under the microscope to wait for when the next time she would look in it. In about two minutes she looked in the microscope again. She looked in and Samantha, Jake, Alyssa, and Josh started waving their hands to be sure they saw them. She looked closely. She was amazed. The family started screaming really loud.
“Hello!!,” they all screamed at the same time.
“Ummm … Hi!”the giant said, my name is Rose. What are your names?” exclaimed Rose.
“Well, my name is Samantha, my husband is Jake, my daughter is Alyssa, and mMy son is Josh. I like your house,” replied Samantha.
“Nice!! Welcome to my house!!”exclaimed Rose.
“Thanks!” they all said.
“But, we planted seeds and then this stalk just grew in the ground and my children climbed it, so we climbed it later. Can you tell us your story?” screamed Samantha so Rose could hear.
“Okay, replied Rose, so I was basically in what you thought was a seed. But they were actually magical beans. You planted them and the rain came. I grew and came to life! Depending on how much rain there is, that's how much I grew. It rained a lot so I grew really tall. I usually stay up here because most humans are afraid of me. I look like an enemy. But I finally have some new friends!! No one even gets a chance to let me speak. That's why people say don't judge anyone or anything by what they look like. But unfortunately no one cares about that saying. I am lonely most of the time. But now I have you guys!!”
“Aww, that's sad. We are glad to be your friends!!” exclaimed Alyssa.
They kept on talking and Rose had some new friends, and memories to hold on to forever.
The End
