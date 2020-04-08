A scoop of well-spiced, warm rice is comfort food to me. I’ll eat it by the heaping forkful, especially when I’m seeking solace in a plate or bowl. I know I’m not alone.
Rice is part of so many comfort foods, from sweet Southern puddings and nourishing Asian congees to a seafood-filled Spanish paella and slow-cooked Italian risottos.
The grain serves as a neutral starting point for building out a dish that not only suits your taste buds, but also helps you cut food waste by using on-hand ingredients. (How many times have I made fried rice with a few near-wilting scallions, a bit of leftover chicken and that last nub of ginger? Many.)
That’s why I love this recipe for Skillet Pork Chops with Spicy Pecan Rice. The rice gets a peppery kick from serrano peppers, cayenne and ginger. You can tone that down by cutting the amounts but keep at least a bit of the ginger for flavor. Carrots give it color and nutrients and pecans a rich nuttiness and crunch.
I found a recipe online that was similar to this and then continued to tinker with it until I got it the way I liked it. Feel free to do the same. Sub out the carrots for corn, peas, green beans or other vegetables you like or have on hand. Same with the nuts. If you’d rather walnuts or almonds, use those. No fresh peppers? Add crushed red pepper for heat.
To speed up the cooking process and give the rice a flavor boost, the grain is parboiled in a microwave with a couple of whole cloves of garlic and a bay leaf. Then, I mash those garlic cloves and stir them into the rice.
Then, I quickly sear thin-cut chops in a large skillet. I remove the chops and add the parboiled rice to that skillet with the seasoning, carrots and nuts. The chops are placed on top of the rice, a bit of broth is added and the whole thing cooks covered for another 10 minutes. The preparation gives those notoriously lean chops a shot at being more moist, too.
If you want a bit of luxuriousness and aren’t concerned with the extra fat or calories, make a compound butter with parsley. Put a dollop of that on top of each chop while it is good and hot.
